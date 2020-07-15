UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Public school students in Prince George’s County will continue distance learning through January 2021, the district said Wednesday.
In a news release, Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson said the decision was made “following broad input from families and employees.”
“In light of the health disparities in communities that house more than 136,500 students and 20,000 employees, there is a significant public health concern if schools were to reopen this fall for in-person instruction,” the district said in the release.
In addition to live teaching, students will also have access to pre-recorded videos and support centers for technical issues. The school system plans to distribute more digital devices for students who need them before the start of classes.
While learning will be happening remotely, meals will still be available at schools.
Prince George’s County, which has the most confirmed coronavirus cases of any county in the state, crossed the 20,000 case threshold on Wednesday.
Gov. Larry Hogan and State Superintendent of Schools Karen Salmon are set to give an update next week on statewide school reopening plans.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.