TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — People ages two and older will soon be required to wear masks in indoor places in Baltimore County, officials announced Tuesday.

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Thursday, masks will be required at all indoor places, including houses of worship and indoor recreational facilities under a new public health order. Indoor dining is excluded.

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

At a news conference Tuesday afternoon, County Executive Johnny Olszewski said the step was something that was necessary to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Baltimore Co Executive: In Maryland, we are still not doing enough. Thursday at 9am county will issue order for anyone 2+ to wear masks in indoor public spaces @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) July 21, 2020

“If we want to keep businesses open, if we want to get our kids back in the classroom this fall, if we want to begin to feel anything like normal again, we have to stop the spread of this virus within our communities,” Olszewski said. “It’s clear that here in Maryland, despite our best efforts to date, we are still not doing enough.”

The mandate does not include further restrictions on outdoor mask-wearing like in Anne Arundel County, where people are required to wear masks outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Olszewski also called on Governor Larry Hogan to re-implement a restriction on indoor dining in the state, saying eating indoors is not safe. Despite that, the county executive said he went along with the state’s reopening plan to avoid putting small businesses in the county at a competitive disadvantage.

He also said banning indoor dining may not be effective if other neighboring jurisdictions don’t also ban it.

On Monday, the health officers in Maryland’s six largest jurisdictions, including Baltimore County, sent Deputy Secretary of Health Services Fran Phillips a letter saying bars, restaurants and food courts should be closed for indoor dining once again to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.