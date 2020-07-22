BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Duck Duck Goose in Baltimore’s Fells Point is temporarily closing due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a message on the restaurant’s website, Chef Ashish Alfred said he’s closing to ensure his employees’ safety as coronavirus cases rise again in the city.

Alfred is closing both locations in Baltimore and Bethesda will reopen when it’s safe: “The success of my restaurants and my brand is predicated on the commitment and well-being of the people standing on either side of me. It is with this sentiment and a knotted stomach that I’ve made the decision to pause and put our operations temporarily on hold. My hope is that this time will allow my team to take all necessary measures to ensure their well-being and safety.”

Read his full message below:

“The Coronavirus has afforded us all an opportunity to slow down, think about what really matters and take a hard look at the way we live our lives. So many lives and livelihoods lost, so many plans put on hold–all of it causing so much pain and uncertainty. The success of my restaurants and my brand is predicated on the commitment and well-being of the people standing on either side of me. It is with this sentiment and a knotted stomach that I’ve made the decision to pause and put our operations temporarily on hold. My hope is that this time will allow my team to take all necessary measures to ensure their well-being and safety. We will personally call each and every reservation to cancel. We hope our loving clients understand that we’re making the hardest possible decision in the interest of what we believe to be the greater good. Duck Duck Goose Bethesda and Baltimore WILL reopen when the time is right. We will continue to sustain our team whether our doors are open or closed. I can’t in good conscience put the people that have shown me unwavering confidence in harm’s way. We appreciate your unwavering support and look forward to serving you again very soon. I fully support those restaurants that are staying open and I’m certain those that are, are taking every precaution they can to keep everyone as safe as possible. Please continue to support your favorite restaurants. We need you now more than ever.”

