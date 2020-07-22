BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Much of Maryland is seeing severe thunderstorms move through on Wednesday thanks to another day of warm temperatures.

A severe thunderstorm watch runs until 7 p.m. for Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s and Washington counties and Baltimore City.

A separate severe thunderstorm watch runs until 10 p.m. for Caroline, Cecil, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect for:

Caroline County until 6:45 p.m.

Cecil County until 6:45 p.m.

Dorchester County until 6:15 p.m.

Kent County until 6:45 p.m.

Queen Anne’s County until 6:45 p.m.

Talbot County until 6:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 PM for central #Maryland and 9 PM for the Eastern Shore. Expecting a potentially severe batch of storms to reach the #Baltimore area in the next hour or so. #WJZ #MDWX pic.twitter.com/41yFoP2Gnh — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) July 22, 2020

Flood warnings are in effect in Baltimore City as well as southeastern Baltimore County until 8:15 p.m., where up to two inches of rain has already fallen and another inch could still fall. A flood warning for north central Baltimore County and northwestern Harford County runs through 7:30 p.m.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 6:30 p.m. for portions of Montgomery and Prince George’s counties.

A flash flood watch is in effect for Frederick, Carroll, Charles, Baltimore, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties and Baltimore City until 11 p.m.

In addition, as of 5:30 p.m., more than 18,000 BGE customers are without power, including nearly 9,000 in Baltimore County, 3,588 in Baltimore City and just over 3,000 in Anne Arundel County.

Over 18,000 power outages reported across #Maryland. Here's a look at the thunderstorm wind damage reports from this evening. Strongest storms are now over the Eastern Shore. #MDWX #WJZ pic.twitter.com/5qIrtZCRRX — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) July 22, 2020

The National Weather Service said storms will be likely after 2 p.m., with damaging winds and heavy rain being the main threats.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour are likely and hail of up to 1.5 inches in diameter is possible.

Flooding could also be a concern.

All of Maryland is under a slight risk for severe weather on Wednesday, and severe storms are possible on Thursday as well.

