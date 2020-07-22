WEATHER ALERTHeat Advisory In Effect For Parts Of Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens and linebacker Patrick Queen have agreed to contract terms ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

The team announced the agreement on Wednesday. Details were not immediately available.

The Ravens picked Queen up in the first round of the draft as the 28th overall pick. The six-foot-one, 227-pound linebacker played college football at Louisiana State University.

Following the announcement, Queen tweeted “It’s up there and it’s stuck there!” along with a GIF reading “Let’s Rock!!”

