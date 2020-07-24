REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 24-year-old Baltimore man in the fatal shooting of a Maryland National Guard member in December 2019.
The Baltimore County Police Department arrested Michael Guy Fisher in the murder of Jerry Josiah Eley, 28, of Windsor Mill.
The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on December 29 in the 12000 block of Tarragon Road in Reisterstown. Police said the two were involved in a narcotics transaction during which Fisher shot Eley in the upper body. Eley died at the scene.
Eley had served ten years with the Maryland National Guard. He was killed just two days after his contract with the guard ended.
Fisher is being held without bail on a first-degree murder charge.
