CORONAVIRUS IN MD:900+ New Cases Reported; Hospitalizations Nearly Flat
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Fatal Shooting, Jerry Eley, Jerry Josiah Eley, Local TV, Michael Fisher, Reisterstown, Shooting, Talkers

REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a 24-year-old Baltimore man in the fatal shooting of a Maryland National Guard member in December 2019.

The Baltimore County Police Department arrested Michael Guy Fisher in the murder of Jerry Josiah Eley, 28, of Windsor Mill.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on December 29 in the 12000 block of Tarragon Road in Reisterstown. Police said the two were involved in a narcotics transaction during which Fisher shot Eley in the upper body. Eley died at the scene.

Eley had served ten years with the Maryland National Guard. He was killed just two days after his contract with the guard ended.

Fisher is being held without bail on a first-degree murder charge.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

Comments
  1. Bill Smiths says:
    July 24, 2020 at 12:57 pm

    Who cares about him being in the guard, he was a drug dealer.

    Reply

Leave a Reply