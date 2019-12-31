REISTERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — The victim killed in a shooting in Reisterstown over the weekend was a member of the Maryland National Guard.
The Maryland National Guard confirmed the victim, Jerry J. Eley, served as a Specialist with the Maryland Army National Guard’s 231st Chemical Company, located at Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown, as a medic.
Eley initially joined the Maryland Army National Guard’s 1st Battalion of the 175th Infantry Regiment in 2010. He deployed to Egypt in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in March of 2011 to April 2012.
After serving 10 years, Spc. Eley separated from the Maryland National Guard just two days prior to the incident.
Baltimore County officers were called to the 12000 block of Tarragon Road in Reisterstown around 8 p.m. Sunday for a report of a person lying on the ground. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the upper body.
The shooting is still under investigation; anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.