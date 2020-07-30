BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another hot day is ahead for Maryland.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Baltimore City as well as Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Harford, Kent, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s and Talbot counties until 7 p.m. Heat index values are expected to reach between 105 to 109 degrees.
An air quality alert is also in effect for the Baltimore metro area, including Anne Arundel, Baltimore Carroll, Cecil, Harford and Howard counties. People in sensitive groups should avoid the outdoors since air pollution levels could become unhealthy.
Thunderstorms could rumble through Maryland Thursday evening; most of the state is under a marginal risk for severe weather.
#mdwx we should remain rain free this afternoon, later on we need to be weather aware for strong isolated thunderstorms. pic.twitter.com/WWfpVQDZFN
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 30, 2020
July’s heat has broken a record in Baltimore. On Thursday, the city topped 90 degrees for the 25th day in the month, breaking a record set in 2011 for the number of days at or above 90 in a single month, the National Weather Service said.
Two Marylanders have died due to the heat.
#BWI just hit 90º F for the 25th day this month. This is the most 90º+ F days on record in ANY month in the #Baltimore area, beating out July 2011 by a day. Records go back to 1872 (airport back to 1950, downtown before that).
— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) July 30, 2020
After Thursday, temperatures will cool down slightly, with highs expected to be in the mid-80s for Friday and Saturday.
