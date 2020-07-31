RIVA, Md. (WJZ) — The Anne Arundel County Fire Department says a 40-year-old man is hospitalized with serious and possibly life threatening injuries following an ATV crash on Laurel Road in Riva.
The department says it received a call at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday evening for a male who had flipped his all terrain vehicle over in the roadway and was trapped underneath of it.
When firefighters arrived, they found the man with serious and life threatening injuries. Maryland State Police Aviation Command transported the man to R. Adams Cowley Trauma Center in Baltimore.
Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the incident to determine a cause.
This incident marks the second ATV incident in Anne Arundel County this summer after a 32-year-old man was seriously injured in Harwood after falling off his ATV in May. Last month, 26-year-old Larnell Sinclair of Charles County was killed in an ATV crash.