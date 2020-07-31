LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Masks will now be required at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport for both employees and passengers starting Friday at 5 p.m.
The requirement is for anyone age 5 and older “at any location where members of the public are generally permitted.”
“Our highest priority remains the health and safety of our customers and employees,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport. “This important step will add further protection and assurance for everyone that uses the airport. The governor’s order enhances our broad efforts to help ensure a safe travel experience.”
Travelers should give themselves plenty of time when coming to BWI — arriving at least two hours early is recommended.
Previously face masks and coverings were only required in restaurants and shops in the airport and on planes, but now will be required around the airport — including in terminals. Passengers should bring their own masks, but if they arrive without one, they can receive a free mask at the airport information desks.
In addition, there are several airport concessions that sell face masks as well as vending machines.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.
