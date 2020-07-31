CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 1.1K New COVID-19 Cases Reported As Total Surpasses 88K
ANNAPOLIS, Md (WJZ) — Maryland Emergency Management Agency has activated its pre-landfall planning team in order to prepare for any hazards Hurricane Isaias may bring should it begin tracking toward Maryland.

Deputy Executive Director of MEMA Chas Eby tweeted the information Friday morning. 

So far, Hurricane Isaias is only expected to bring rain to Maryland.

WJZ’s weather team will be tracking the path of Isaias as it comes closer to us early next week.

Tracking The Tropics: Hurricane Isaias Bringing Heavy Winds, Squall Lines To Southeastern Bahamas

As of Friday morning, Hurricane Isaias is lashing the southeastern Bahamas, Turks, and Caicos Islands with guesty winds and heavy squall lines.

At 8 a.m., Friday, the center of the storm was about 340 miles southeast of Nassau, Bahamas.

It was moving to the northwest at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles.

 

 

 

