ANNAPOLIS, Md (WJZ) — Maryland Emergency Management Agency has activated its pre-landfall planning team in order to prepare for any hazards Hurricane Isaias may bring should it begin tracking toward Maryland.
Deputy Executive Director of MEMA Chas Eby tweeted the information Friday morning.
.@MDMEMA has activated the State's pre-landfall planning team in order to prepare for any hazards from (now) Hurricane Isaias.
Forecast, track, & timing are still uncertain. Visit https://t.co/Trm5fLUqoB to learn how you can prepare for a hurricane during the #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/WtLToub9e0
— Chas Eby (@chas_eby) July 31, 2020
So far, Hurricane Isaias is only expected to bring rain to Maryland.
WJZ’s weather team will be tracking the path of Isaias as it comes closer to us early next week.
#mdwx Hi everyone a quick heads up. We need to stay BIG "weather aware" over the weekend as the current track of Hurricane Isais brings him close to us early next week. Over the weekend Meteorologists Chelsea Ingram and Meg McNamara will stay quite focused on Isais for you. pic.twitter.com/9wY4xOYoca
— Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) July 31, 2020
Tracking The Tropics: Hurricane Isaias Bringing Heavy Winds, Squall Lines To Southeastern Bahamas
As of Friday morning, Hurricane Isaias is lashing the southeastern Bahamas, Turks, and Caicos Islands with guesty winds and heavy squall lines.
At 8 a.m., Friday, the center of the storm was about 340 miles southeast of Nassau, Bahamas.
It was moving to the northwest at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles.