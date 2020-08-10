EXPLOSION LATESTWoman Killed, 7 Injured In Baltimore Gas Explosion; Crews Looking For More Victims
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Numerous students enrolled at Baltimore City Community College in the fall will qualify for free tuition, the school said Monday.

In a news release, officials said eligible students will be able to rely on a number of funding sources to cover tuition costs. Funding will come from the BCCC Foundation, the city, the state’s Promise Scholarship and CARES Act funding, as well as federal financial aid.

Last week, BCCC said it would join the growing list of colleges and universities shifting to online-only education in the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

