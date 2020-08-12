ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 541 coronavirus cases overnight as the state passes 97,000 total cases on Wednesday and hospitalizations are under 500 cases for the first time in weeks.
The state is now reporting 97,384 cases over the course of the pandemic.
Hospitalizations went down from 529 to 488 since Tuesday morning, with 371 in acute care and 117 in ICUs.
The statewide positivity rate went up slightly to 3.61 percent.
The state has conducted more than 1.5 million tests with 981,454 testing negative.
A breakdown of the cases:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|303
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|7,479
|(218)
|10*
|Baltimore City
|12,991
|(418)
|16*
|Baltimore County
|13,463
|(545)
|22*
|Calvert
|715
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|454
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,572
|(115)
|3*
|Cecil
|714
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|2,084
|(89)
|2*
|Dorchester
|378
|(5)
|Frederick
|3,118
|(114)
|7*
|Garrett
|53
|Harford
|2,034
|(66)
|3*
|Howard
|3,941
|(106)
|6*
|Kent
|243
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|18,641
|(767)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|24,098
|(741)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|440
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,012
|(52)
|Somerset
|141
|(3)
|Talbot
|404
|(4)
|Washington
|1,041
|(31)
|Wicomico
|1,361
|(45)
|Worcester
|704
|(19)
|1*
|Data not available
|(12)
|2*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,379
|10-19
|6,428
|(1)
|20-29
|17,166
|(21)
|1*
|30-39
|18,300
|(45)
|5*
|40-49
|16,270
|(112)
|3*
|50-59
|14,502
|(274)
|15*
|60-69
|9,933
|(569)
|12*
|70-79
|6,120
|(855)
|24*
|80+
|5,286
|(1,587)
|76*
|Data not available
|(10)
|2*
|Female
|51,337
|(1,707)
|71*
|Male
|46,047
|(1,767)
|67*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|30,803
|(1,426)
|52*
|Asian (NH)
|1,771
|(129)
|6*
|White (NH)
|21,428
|(1,465)
|68*
|Hispanic
|24,200
|(405)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,290
|(37)
|Data not available
|14,892
|(12)
|2*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.