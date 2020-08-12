LATESTInvestigation Continues In Baltimore Explosion, As Crews Continue To Clear Debris
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 541 coronavirus cases overnight as the state passes 97,000 total cases on Wednesday and hospitalizations are under 500 cases for the first time in weeks.

The state is now reporting 97,384 cases over the course of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations went down from 529 to 488 since Tuesday morning, with 371 in acute care and 117 in ICUs.

The statewide positivity rate went up slightly to 3.61 percent.

The state has conducted more than 1.5 million tests with 981,454 testing negative.

A breakdown of the cases:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 303 (18)
Anne Arundel 7,479 (218) 10*
Baltimore City 12,991 (418) 16*
Baltimore County 13,463 (545) 22*
Calvert 715 (27) 1*
Caroline 454 (3)
Carroll 1,572 (115) 3*
Cecil 714 (29) 1*
Charles 2,084 (89) 2*
Dorchester 378 (5)
Frederick 3,118 (114) 7*
Garrett 53
Harford 2,034 (66) 3*
Howard 3,941 (106) 6*
Kent 243 (22) 1*
Montgomery 18,641 (767) 39*
Prince George’s 24,098 (741) 23*
Queen Anne’s 440 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,012 (52)
Somerset 141 (3)
Talbot 404 (4)
Washington 1,041 (31)
Wicomico 1,361 (45)
Worcester 704 (19) 1*
Data not available (12) 2*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 3,379
10-19 6,428 (1)
20-29 17,166 (21) 1*
30-39 18,300 (45) 5*
40-49 16,270 (112) 3*
50-59 14,502 (274) 15*
60-69 9,933 (569) 12*
70-79 6,120 (855) 24*
80+ 5,286 (1,587) 76*
Data not available (10) 2*
Female 51,337 (1,707) 71*
Male 46,047 (1,767) 67*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 30,803 (1,426) 52*
Asian (NH) 1,771 (129) 6*
White (NH) 21,428 (1,465) 68*
Hispanic 24,200 (405) 10*
Other (NH) 4,290 (37)
Data not available 14,892 (12) 2*

