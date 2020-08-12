BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you head to the Pimlico Race Course COVID-19 testing site on Thursday, you can get not just a test- but a free mask as well.
The Maryland Department of Health is partnering with the City’s health department and the City’s NAACP branch to distribute free masks at the testing site, starting at 8 a.m. until supplies runs out.
It’s all part of a summer #MasksOnMaryland campaign. On July 29, they distributed 3,000 masks at the first event at the Baltimore Convention Center testing site.
“There is increasing evidence that masks help prevent people who have COVID-19 from spreading the virus to others,” said MDH Secretary Robert R. Neall. “Marylanders can protect themselves and the people around them by wearing a mask in public places.”