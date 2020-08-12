LATESTInvestigation Continues In Baltimore Explosion, As Crews Continue To Clear Debris
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Elections has approved a plan to allow early in-person voting for eight days prior to the general election on November 3.

Under the plan, early voting will be available daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning October 26 through November 2. Roughly 80 early voting sites will be open statewide.

The state also plans to have 350 vote centers open on election day and 127 ballot drop-off boxes available.

Officials are urging people to vote by mail ahead of the election due to the coronavirus pandemic. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is October 20.

  1. Billy Bubba Redhat says:
    August 12, 2020 at 9:19 pm

    …and Trump is trying to stop people from voting, the sign of a dictator who hates the Constitution and God.

    He’s had over 3 years to find those “millions of illegal votes for Hillary” and he couldn’t, because they did not exists and he LOST to her, a woman, a “liberal” a Democrat………… He’s going to lose to Biden and a racially mixed woman of color now- so eat it, Donny

