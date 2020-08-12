Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Board of Elections has approved a plan to allow early in-person voting for eight days prior to the general election on November 3.
Under the plan, early voting will be available daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning October 26 through November 2. Roughly 80 early voting sites will be open statewide.
The state also plans to have 350 vote centers open on election day and 127 ballot drop-off boxes available.
Officials are urging people to vote by mail ahead of the election due to the coronavirus pandemic. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is October 20.
