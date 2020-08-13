FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A number of food service workers and bus drivers within the Frederick County Public Schools system will be out of work while learning is shifted online due to the coronavirus pandemic, the school system said Wednesday.
The move, which the system described as a temporary “reduction in force,” will impact an unspecified number of employees. The final number will depend on how many students are allowed to take part in small group learning in schools and the rules surrounding meal service.
“I want to emphasize that this is a temporary RIF,” FCPS Superintendent Theresa Alban said in a news release. “When FCPS is able to return to fully normal operations, these jobs will return.”
The affected employees will still be able to keep their medical, dental and prescription drug coverage.
Late last month, FCPS announced it would shift to a virtual format for the fall semester while allowing targeted small groups to attend in-person learning.
