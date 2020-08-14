RANDALLSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — One person was killed in a crash on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County Friday night, state police said.
The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on the Outer Loop of I-695 near Liberty Road near Randallstown. Police said they received a report of a man underneath a pickup truck.
Two witnesses pulled over to help the man, who stumbled from the shoulder into the right lane of traffic. He was then hit by a Hyundai Genesis, which sent him into another lane where he was hit by a Chevrolet Silverado, police said.
The Silverado crashed into the Hyundai, and the victim was pinned under the truck. The man, who has not been identified, died at the scene.
Police said the two drivers were not hurt. Southbound I-695 was closed in the area.
.@mdsp is investigating a pedestrian-related crash in which one person was killed. Additional details to follow. Follow https://t.co/jxqlSYD4wc for the latest road conditions https://t.co/NK4okCYZZ0
— MD State Police (@MDSP) August 15, 2020
The crash is the third fatal pedestrian-related crash on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County in the past 48 hours.
On Thursday morning, 17-year-old Amira Jennings was killed and an 18-year-old man was injured in a hit-and-run on I-695 in Rosedale. The two were standing outside their disabled vehicle when they were hit by another driver.
Thursday afternoon, 49-year-old Rodney Shears of Jefferson County, West Virginia, died after being hit while on the side of I-695 near the I-795 split.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!