ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Maryland adds 503 new cases overnight into Monday and two more people have died- the lowest number of cases in five weeks and deaths since March.

Hospitalizations went down to 435 cases with 329 in acute care and 106 in ICUs.

Maryland became the 19th state in the country to top 100,000 coronavirus cases as of Sunday, data shows.

Governor Larry Hogan said Monday the statewide positivity rate has reached an all time low- now at 3.27 percent.

He added the state is reporting its lowest number of single-day deaths since March 28.

“Thanks to our early and aggressive actions and the continued vigilance of the people of Maryland, all of our key health metrics continue to steadily decline and we are doing much better than most of the rest of the country,” said Governor Hogan. “I want to thank the people of our state for helping us keep Maryland safely open for business by practicing physical distancing, wearing masks, and avoiding travel to hotspots.”

The state has administered a total of 1,645,642 tests, with a total of 1,056,897 testing negative.

Here are the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 343 (19) Anne Arundel 7,700 (219) 10* Baltimore City 13,507 (429) 15* Baltimore County 14,043 (551) 23* Calvert 742 (27) 1* Caroline 465 (3) Carroll 1,613 (116) 3* Cecil 736 (29) 1* Charles 2,175 (91) 2* Dorchester 413 (5) Frederick 3,231 (114) 7* Garrett 58 Harford 2,167 (66) 3* Howard 4,089 (110) 6* Kent 246 (22) 1* Montgomery 19,071 (771) 39* Prince George’s 24,719 (745) 23* Queen Anne’s 487 (25) 1* St. Mary’s 1,061 (52) Somerset 154 (3) Talbot 421 (4) Washington 1,138 (31) Wicomico 1,405 (45) Worcester 731 (19) 1* Data not available (8) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 3,552 10-19 6,797 (1) 20-29 17,865 (21) 1* 30-39 18,860 (46) 5* 40-49 16,797 (114) 3* 50-59 14,951 (282) 15* 60-69 10,235 (572) 12* 70-79 6,279 (864) 25* 80+ 5,379 (1,598) 75* Data not available (6) 1* Female 53,172 (1,725) 70* Male 47,543 (1,779) 67*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 32,109 (1,439) 53* Asian (NH) 1,849 (130) 6* White (NH) 22,322 (1,482) 67* Hispanic 24,733 (408) 10* Other (NH) 4,396 (37) Data not available 15,306 (8) 1*

