ROCKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County has ended its contract with the Rockville-based company it had been working with on coronavirus testing days after the state’s health department issued a cease-and-desist directive against the company.

In a statement, the county said it was terminating its contract with AdvaGenix. The company had been providing coronavirus testing supplies and lab analysis for county-run testing sites and was the largest provider for the county.

Last week, the county suspended all of its testing processed by Advagenix “pending a thorough review of the AdvaGenix testing and lab process.”

The Maryland Department of Health issued the cease-and-desist directive following a federal and state investigation that found “certain improper laboratory and COVID-19 testing procedures that endanger patient health, safety, and welfare.”

In a statement, AdvaGenix CEO and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. William Kearns called the move “unfortunate,” adding he expects a “swift resolution to the regulatory issues in question.”

“AdvaGenix’s COVID-19 tests are safe and accurate,” he said. “We have fully cooperated with federal, state, and local officials at every step in this process. AdvaGenix wants to resolve this dispute as quickly as possible and get back to the important work of helping our community.”

People who got tested recently at certain county-run testing sites should get another test, officials said.

