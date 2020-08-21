CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Falls, Hospitalizations Flat As Case Total Approaches 103K
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to throwing a duckling off the Bay Bridge from a moving vehicle earlier this year, the Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Judge Mark Crooks sentenced Ethan Fowler to one year behind bars, all of which was suspended, and five years of supervised probation. Fowler pleaded guilty to one felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals.

RELATED COVERAGE:

The state’s attorney’s office had been seeking active incarceration.

A video on social media showed the incident, which officials said happened around 6:30 p.m. on April 19.

[WARNING] The original video was reposted by Twitter user victoria_rose7 here. We are not posting it directly as it might be disturbing to some.

A veterinarian tapped by the state’s attorney’s office said the duckling likely died from its injuries.

