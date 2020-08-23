CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Positivity Rate Up, Hospitalizations Down As State Surpasses 104K Total Cases
By CBS Baltimore Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s statewide coronavirus positivity rate increased slightly on Sunday as the state’s total number of coronavirus cases surpassed 104,000, health department data shows.

As of Sunday, there have been 104,102 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,552 deaths in Maryland, up 579 and six, respectively.

The number of hospitalizations fell from 441 to 407. Of those, 308 are in acute care and 99 are in intensive care.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

In terms of testing, Maryland has seen 1,772,656 total COVID-19 tests, of which 1,128,794 have come back negative. The positivity rate increased from 3.09 percent on Saturday to 3.13 percent on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the number of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 377 (20)
Anne Arundel 7,966 (221) 10*
Baltimore City 13,981 (433) 16*
Baltimore County 14,693 (565) 23*
Calvert 761 (27) 1*
Caroline 478 (3)
Carroll 1,647 (117) 3*
Cecil 761 (30) 1*
Charles 2,260 (91) 2*
Dorchester 429 (5)
Frederick 3,344 (116) 7*
Garrett 61
Harford 2,311 (66) 3*
Howard 4,214 (111) 6*
Kent 254 (22) 1*
Montgomery 19,468 (776) 39*
Prince George’s 25,426 (755) 23*
Queen Anne’s 514 (25) 1*
St. Mary’s 1,080 (53)
Somerset 176 (3)
Talbot 446 (4)
Washington 1,234 (32)
Wicomico 1,461 (46)
Worcester 760 (21) 1*
Data not available (10) 2*

Here’s a look at the number of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 3,752
10-19 7,208 (1)
20-29 18,601 (23) 1*
30-39 19,467 (46) 6*
40-49 17,299 (118) 3*
50-59 15,406 (287) 16*
60-69 10,527 (578) 12*
70-79 6,410 (879) 25*
80+ 5,432 (1,617) 75*
Data not available (3) 1*
Female 55,002 (1,742) 72*
Male 49,100 (1,810) 67*

Here’s a look at the number of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 33,320 (1,455) 53*
Asian (NH) 1,912 (131) 6*
White (NH) 23,333 (1,505) 67*
Hispanic 25,276 (412) 10*
Other (NH) 4,550 (38)
Data not available 15,711 (11) 3*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

