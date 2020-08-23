ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland’s statewide coronavirus positivity rate increased slightly on Sunday as the state’s total number of coronavirus cases surpassed 104,000, health department data shows.
As of Sunday, there have been 104,102 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,552 deaths in Maryland, up 579 and six, respectively.
The number of hospitalizations fell from 441 to 407. Of those, 308 are in acute care and 99 are in intensive care.
In terms of testing, Maryland has seen 1,772,656 total COVID-19 tests, of which 1,128,794 have come back negative. The positivity rate increased from 3.09 percent on Saturday to 3.13 percent on Sunday.
Here’s a look at the number of cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|377
|(20)
|Anne Arundel
|7,966
|(221)
|10*
|Baltimore City
|13,981
|(433)
|16*
|Baltimore County
|14,693
|(565)
|23*
|Calvert
|761
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|478
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,647
|(117)
|3*
|Cecil
|761
|(30)
|1*
|Charles
|2,260
|(91)
|2*
|Dorchester
|429
|(5)
|Frederick
|3,344
|(116)
|7*
|Garrett
|61
|Harford
|2,311
|(66)
|3*
|Howard
|4,214
|(111)
|6*
|Kent
|254
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|19,468
|(776)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|25,426
|(755)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|514
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,080
|(53)
|Somerset
|176
|(3)
|Talbot
|446
|(4)
|Washington
|1,234
|(32)
|Wicomico
|1,461
|(46)
|Worcester
|760
|(21)
|1*
|Data not available
|(10)
|2*
Here’s a look at the number of cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,752
|10-19
|7,208
|(1)
|20-29
|18,601
|(23)
|1*
|30-39
|19,467
|(46)
|6*
|40-49
|17,299
|(118)
|3*
|50-59
|15,406
|(287)
|16*
|60-69
|10,527
|(578)
|12*
|70-79
|6,410
|(879)
|25*
|80+
|5,432
|(1,617)
|75*
|Data not available
|(3)
|1*
|Female
|55,002
|(1,742)
|72*
|Male
|49,100
|(1,810)
|67*
Here’s a look at the number of cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|33,320
|(1,455)
|53*
|Asian (NH)
|1,912
|(131)
|6*
|White (NH)
|23,333
|(1,505)
|67*
|Hispanic
|25,276
|(412)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,550
|(38)
|Data not available
|15,711
|(11)
|3*
