BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens on Sunday terminated safety Earl Thomas’ contract for “personal conduct.”
The team said the conduct “adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens.”
Reports: Ravens’ Earl Thomas Sent Home After Alleged Fight With Chuck Clark During Practice
Thomas was sent home from practice on Friday following a fight with teammate Chuck Clark.
Speaking with reporters following Friday’s practice, Head Coach John Harbaugh said he didn’t know what led to the fight.
“It just lasted longer than it needed to, for me,” Harbaugh said. “You’re going to have these things in training camp. You’re going to have … Tempers are going to flare, sure. It happens every training camp, especially right about now, probably. But I don’t like them when they extend like that and eat into our reps. We’re going to have to find out why and make sure that doesn’t happen. We need to keep our eye on the prize, which is preparing for the Browns.”
Thomas was missing from Saturday’s practice, which assistant head coach David Culley said was “an organizational decision that John (Harbaugh) will address.”
The Ravens signed Thomas, who formerly played for the Seattle Seahawks, in March 2019.
Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!