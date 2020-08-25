BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Expect some severe weather Tuesday afternoon around Maryland with the worst in the Baltimore and DC metro regions and east of the Chesapeake Bay.

The Baltimore metro region is under an enhanced risk for severe weather between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. with the peak of the storm around dinner time.

#mdwx From the Storm Prediction Center for later this day. pic.twitter.com/VvFz1O0ewr — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) August 25, 2020

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Garrett County in far western Maryland until 3:15 p.m. A severe thunderstorm watch is also in effect for Garrett County until 9 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Garrett County in MD until 9:00pm. #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) August 25, 2020

Damaging wind gusts and hail from scattered thunderstorms are possible, along with heavy downpours.

It is a cold front diving onto this very unstable air mass over the Mid-Atlantic that is to blame.

In his weather blog. Marty Bass says people need to remain alert today about the weather.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.