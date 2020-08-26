Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland’s health department reported two more heat-related deaths last week, bringing the state’s seasonal total to 14.
The two latest heat deaths happened between August 18 and August 24.
The victims are a man between the ages of 45 and 64 in Cecil County and a woman aged 65 or older in Baltimore. One of the victims was suspected or presumed to be homeless, the health department said.
Last year, 20 people died due to heat in Maryland.
