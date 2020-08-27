FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — The National Harbor illuminated the Capitol Wheel blue to honor the three Prince George’s County Police officers who were shot while responding to a home invasion Sunday evening.
“Following a vicious ambush on several of our officers Sunday, the National Harbor illuminated the Capitol Wheel BLUE, to honor the officers’ courage and near sacrifice while responding to a call for service in the community. We appreciate your beautiful display of support. Thank you,” the Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted on Thursday.
Following a vicious ambush on several of our officers Sunday, @NationalHarbor illuminated the Capitol Wheel BLUE, to honor the officers' courage and near sacrifice while responding to a call for service in the community. We appreciate your beautiful display of support. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/om3OfhGdFk
— PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) August 27, 2020
Police responded to a call in the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace at 6:34 p.m. for a call about a home invasion. Within minutes they arrived on the scene and “within seconds” became under gunfire, officials said.
Three of their officers who arrived were shot, police said, and rushed for treatment.
The officers on the scene provided self-care and aid to each other, and because of that, they were able to be transported to the Prince George’s Hospital Center, officials said.
Interim Police Chief Hector Velez said that the officers are going to be “fine.”