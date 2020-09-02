ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The latest report examining how to reduce congestion on the Bay Bridge has eliminated all but three of the 14 alternatives from consideration, the Maryland Transportation Authority said.
The 14 routes originally being considered explored additional bay crossings from as far north as Aberdeen and as far south as Lexington Park to Princess Anne.
The report found only three alternatives, two of which would be built close to the existing bridge and one of which would involve building a third span of the Bay Bridge, would reduce traffic on the current bridge enough to be considered.
Adding a third span would reduce traffic the most and have fewer negative environmental impacts, the report concluded.
The northernmost route under consideration would run roughly from Pasadena to Centreville, tying in with Route 100, while the southern route would extend from Route 50 south of Crofton back to Route 50 north of Easton, passing St. Michaels to the north.
Last year, members of the public who took part in open houses about the expansion strongly favored adding a third span to the existing bridge.
More public meetings on the three corridors and a no-build option will be held this fall, the MDTA said.