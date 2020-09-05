ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland decreased as the state surpassed 111,000 confirmed cases, new data released by the Department of Health Saturday morning shows.

According to state data, 353 people are currently hospitalized as a result of the virus, down 42 from Friday. 253 people are in acute care, while 100 are in intensive care.

Officials are reporting 111,607 confirmed cases of COVID-19. The statewide positivity rate is now 3.46 percent, up from 3.48 percent Friday.

When it comes to deaths, 3,652 Marylanders have died due to the virus.

A total of 2,047,516 tests have been conducted across the state with 1,272,848 results returning negative.

Maryland officials are reporting probable deaths — meaning the number of people that died from what doctors believe was the coronavirus, but the testing results are still pending. In the breakdown below, the probable deaths will be marked with an *asterisk.

A breakdown of cases:

By County

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany – 403 (22)

Anne Arundel – 8,699 (229) 11*

Baltimore City – 14,767 (449) 20*

Baltimore County – 16,081 (585) 23*

Calvert – 812 (27) 1*

Caroline – 563 (3)

Carroll – 1,769 (120) 3*

Cecil – 838 (30) 1*

Charles – 2,450 (92) 2*

Dorchester – 485 (7)

Frederick – 3,591 (120) 7*

Garrett – 64

Harford – 2,612 (68) 4*

Howard – 4,542 (111) 6*

Kent – 271 (22) 2*

Montgomery – 20,500 (784) 39*

Prince George’s – 26,858 (778) 23*

Queen Anne’s – 577 (25) 1*

St. Mary’s – 1,144 (56)

Somerset – 205 (4)

Talbot – 488 (4)

Washington – 1,378 (35)

Wicomico – 1,634 (47)

Worcester – 876 (25) 1*

Residential data is not available for 9 people who died.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age (deaths) across the state:

0-9: 4,096

10-19: 8,328 (2)

20-29: 20,396 (23) 1*

30-39: 20,632 (46) 6*

40-49: 18,312 (119) 3*

50-59: 16,443 (293) 16*

60-69: 11,111 (596) 13*

70-79: 6,711 (912) 27*

80+: 5,578 (1,659) 78*

Age data is not available 2 probable deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state:

African American: 35,922 (1,495) 56*

Asian: 2,132 (136) 6*

White: 26,475 (1,544) 71*

Hispanic: 25,186 (424) 10*

Other: 5,161 (40)

Racial demographics are not available for 16,731 patients and 13 deaths and 1 probable deaths.

Here’s a breakdown of cases by gender (deaths) across the state:

Female: 59,057 (1,790) 76*

Male: 52,550 (1,862) 68*

