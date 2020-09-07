CORONAVIRUS IN MD:700+ New Cases Added, 5 Deaths Reported
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new fall foliage map shows when Marylanders can expect to see the leaves change this year.

The map from SmokyMountains.com shows Maryland likely won’t see any color change until the end of September, with peak leaf-peeping being the week of October 26.

Some leaves have already begun to change color in the mountains of West Virginia, New England and the Rocky Mountains, the map shows.

Researchers look at things like sunlight, precipitation, soil moisture and temperature to predict when the peak will be.

