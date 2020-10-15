ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re looking for a way to get some fresh air this weekend, it might be the perfect time for a drive through the woods to see peak fall colors around Maryland.

The weather will be in the 60s this weekend and sunny, so it’s perfect for a hike or a drive — and you can snap some amazing photos of the leaves changing colors.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources said parts of Western Maryland like Allegany County are already seeing peak colors with Frederick and Washington counties reporting near peak colors.

The Baltimore metro region still has a little bit of time before it will see peak colors. According to their map, the Baltimore region is only at the midpoint.

Catoctin Mountain Park in Frederick County posted: “the colors at Catoctin are gorgeous.”

The park officials reminded visitors that the park can be busier on the weekends, so if you can go on the weekdays it’ll be less crowded.

“The park becomes very busy on the weekends. Parking lots reach capacity and visitors have to change their plans. If you are able to visit on a weekday, you’ll find a much quieter experience at Catoctin, so come on up!” they posted on Facebook.

Park rangers and staffers reported various levels of leaf color changing around the state to DNR.

You can see their reports and see the progress at a park near you by clicking here.

