BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Home or away, Ravens players can always count on seeing purple and black in the stands. But that’s a little different this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the Ravens are playing on the road this week, Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon said he is going to miss the fans who travel.

“We travel well,” Judon said. “So, I think I’m going to miss our fans at away games. For some reason, we got fans from all over the country. So, I’m going to miss our fans, and then the opposing fans are just the opposing fans. I’m not glad that they can’t be there because it’s just different. This season is different, and we’re just going to have to face that. I wish the flock could come out.”

The Ravens have won six-straight road games and have outscored their opponents 205-90 in those matchups.

Baltimore will look to make it seven-straight road wins as the team travels to Houston to take on the Texans.

It will be a showdown between two of the league’s premier quarterbacks in the likes of Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson.

