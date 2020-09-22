OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Ocean City, Maryland officials are preparing for a pop-up car rally in the beach resort town this week.
The unauthorized event will be help Sept. 22-27 and city officials are warning OCMD visitors to exercise caution this weekend. Excessive noise, extreme traffic delays and increased law enforcement presence.
The town has created a special event zone to help deter motor violations by lowering speed limits and increasing fines and penalties.
Officials also warn of significant traffic congestion and will make alternate routes to help with traffic. Heavy police presence is expected throughout the weekend.
“Due to the pop-up car rally, this upcoming weekend is not going to be a typical fall weekend at the beach,” said Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan. “We encourage our residents to avoid traveling on Coastal Highway if possible, as traffic is going to be unusually heavy. In addition, we urge our visitors seeking a family-friendly experience to plan a visit to Ocean City for another weekend. We pride ourselves on being a coastal community that everyone can enjoy year-round, but unfortunately, we are asking everyone to please exercise caution before deciding to visit Ocean City this weekend.”
Residents and visitors can learn more about the Special Event Zone in Ocean City at oceancitymd.gov/specialeventzone.
Note: This story was originally published on Monday, September 21, 2020.
Was there last year for one day of it – super loud and obnoxious.