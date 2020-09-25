HUGHESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A Charles County man who held multiple large gatherings earlier this year in violation of Gov. Larry Hogan’s emergency order banning gatherings of 10 or more people due to the coronavirus has been sentenced to a year in jail, the county’s state’s attorney’s office said Friday.
Judge W. Louis Hennessy sentenced Shawn Marshall Myers, 42, of Hughesville, to a year in jail on a charge of failing to comply with an emergency order.
Police responded to Myers’ home on March 22 for a report of a large party with around 50 attendees. When officers told him the gathering violated the emergency order, he was reportedly argumentative but later disbanded the get-together.
Five days later, officers went to another party with more than 50 people at Myers’ home. Myers told them the group had the right to congregate and told them to stay despite the officers trying to break up the gathering. At that point, he was arrested.
Once he’s released, Myers will spend three years on unsupervised probation. He’ll also have to pay a $5,000 fine. A six-month sentence on another charge was suspended.