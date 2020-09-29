BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott fired back at President Donald Trump who said Tuesday during the Presidential Debate that Democratic-run cities don’t “want law and order.”

When talking about violence in the U.S., President Trump said, “The Democrats that run these cities don’t want law and order.”

President Trump mentioned Baltimore, Portland and Seattle, among others.

“President Trump unless you are bringing resources and addressing economic, racial, and environmental injustices in my city, KEEP BALTIMORE OUT OF YOUR MOUTH,” Scott said in a tweet shortly after the Presidential Debate.

I asked my staff and they told me not to buttttttttt@POTUS @realDonaldTrump unless you are bringing resources and addressing economic, racial, and environmental injustices in my city. 🗣KEEP BALTIMORE OUT OF YOUR MOUTH — Brandon M. Scott (@CouncilPresBMS) September 30, 2020

In September, the president took aim at Baltimore in a series of tweets, calling the city “the WORST IN [sic] NATION.”

In July 2019, President Trump also tweeted about Baltimore, while criticizing the late Rep. Elijah Cummings.

In a series of tweets, the president called Baltimore “a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess.”

