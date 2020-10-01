ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — As the flu season nears, a lab at the University of Maryland Baltimore is now able to use a new test that will be able to detect the coronavirus and Types A and B of the flu, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday.
In anticipation of flu season, the state transitioned its signature lab at the University of Maryland, Baltimore over the past month “to allow for the use of a CDC-developed multiplex assay test, which is able to detect both COVID-19 and Types A and B of the flu,” Hogan said during a news conference.
The state is also undergoing contingency planning in case of a flu or COVID-19 surge this fall.
Hogan also encouraged Marylanders to get their flu shot this season.
“The First Lady and I have got our [flu shot] and I want to strongly encourage all Marylanders to do the same,” the governor said.
For more information about Influenza A and B, visit health.maryland.gov/flu.
