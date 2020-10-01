CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Childcare Centers Can Reopen At Full Capacity; Nursing Home Visits Can Resume
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, Health, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Indoor visitation can begin immediately at Maryland nursing homes that are not seeing a current coronavirus outbreak and have not had any new cases of the virus in the past two weeks, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday.

The governor cited improving metrics statewide as helping loosen the guidelines.

HOGAN NEWS CONFERENCE HIGHLIGHTS:

Indoor visitation would be shut down if a county’s positivity rate tops 10%.

Hogan also announced the state would commit another $6 million to help test nursing home staff for the virus.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

Earlier Thursday, the state’s health department reported the COVID-19 positivity rate as 2.88% and no new deaths in the past 24 hours. Thursday was the first time the state reported no new deaths in a 24-hour period since late March.

Watch the full news conference below:

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply