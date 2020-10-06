WASHINGTON (WJZ) — President Donald Trump “continues to do extremely well” following his coronavirus diagnosis late last week, his doctor said in a memo Tuesday.

Trump returned to the White House Monday evening following a three-day stint at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, where he was given multiple doses of Remdesivir and an antibody cocktail, among other treatments.

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

In a memo to Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who herself has tested positive for COVID-19, the president’s physician Dr. Sean Conley said Trump “had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

The memo continued, saying the president’s vital signs and physical exam “remain stable.”

A Tuesday afternoon update from President @realDonaldTrump’s physician: pic.twitter.com/A8CiutMPbw — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) October 6, 2020

Monday morning, Trump tweeted he was, “FEELING GREAT!”

FEELING GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

During his 72-hour stay at Walter Reed, supporters of the president lined the street in front of the hospital. On Sunday, Trump got into an SUV and drove past the crowd, waving to them.

Dr. James Phillips, chief of disaster medicine at George Washington University and an attending physician at Walter Reed Medical Center, tweeted that Mr. Trump’s brief departure from the hospital was “theater” and called it “insanity.”

Shortly after returning to the White House, Trump tweeted a video saying while he didn’t feel well when he went to the hospital, he felt much better after arriving, adding he “could have left two days ago.”

The president also told people not to let the pandemic take over their lives.

“Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it,” he said. “You’re going to beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines, all developed recently and you’re going to beat it.”

While the president continues to battle the virus, more people in his orbit are quarantining. CBS News reports that all but one member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are quarantining after meeting with Coast Guard Adm. Charles Ray, who has since tested positive.

First Lady Melania Trump, White House aide Hope Hicks and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie have all tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more on CBSNews.com.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.