Comments
COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — The Howard County Police Department is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information in a shooting that left a 23-year-old man dead in Columbia last weekend.
The shooting happened shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 9600 block of Basket Ring Road. Juan Michael Ross, of Jessup, died at the scene, police said.
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting In Columbia Sunday
No information about a possible suspect has been released, but police said the shooting may have been drug-related and the victim and suspect may have known each other.
The shooting was one of three that happened in Columbia last weekend.
Anyone with information should call police at 410-313-STOP (7867) or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.