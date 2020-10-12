LATEST5 Injured In NW Baltimore Fire Late Sunday; BGE Says No Leaks Detected
By Annie Rose Ramos
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Neighbors heard the big boom and saw a massive flame in the sky Sunday night as a fire broke out in northwest Baltimore.

Eyewitnesses said it sounded like a sonic boom, and they believe it may have been a gas explosion, though that has not been confirmed.

Baltimore City Fire confirmed the three-alarm fire late Sunday night in the 2800 block of Virginia Avenue. They said three adults and two children were taken to area hospitals in serious condition.

Helena was visiting her brother who lives on the Virginia Ave block Sunday night when the fire broke out. WJZ’s Annie Rose Ramos spoke with Helena who said she was studying when she heard the blast.

Jacqueline, another neighbor, said she has lived on Edgecombe Circle for over 20 years and has never seen anything like this.

“I heard a boom,” Jacqueline said. “It shook everything. I thought it was an earthquake or something.”

People ran out of the apartment building and were welcomed by neighbors and given blankets.

This story was originally published on Oct. 11, 2020. 

