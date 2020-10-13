ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Investigators in Anne Arundel County are asking for the public’s help identifying a person in connection with a two-alarm fire at a vacant home near Annapolis Friday afternoon.
Video and photos the Anne Arundel County Fire Department released Tuesday showed a person in blue jeans and a black hoodie walking. Officials did not say how the person may be connected.
The fire, which has since been ruled arson, broke out just before 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Forest Hill Drive. The home sits on land that is part of the county’s Quiet Waters Retreat area.
More than 75 firefighters battled the blaze for 90 minutes before bringing it under control. No injuries were reported.
Initially, officials said there were reports of two children seen near the home who were unaccounted for. Both were later found and were not hurt.
Anyone with information should call investigators at 410-222-TIPS (8477).