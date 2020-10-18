BALTIMORE (WJZ) — So, what’s going on with the Baltimore Ravens’ O-line?

According to WJZ’s Mark Viviano, they are doing well enough to handle a bad team, but we’re not seeing consistent movement or protection.

Lamar Jackson said the team- offense specifically- just has to work on the “small things.”

"For the most part. We just have to work on the small things." @Lj_era8 pic.twitter.com/h11hwuZ4W6 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 18, 2020

He said he thinks the team is close to where they want to be overall going into the bye-week.

Jackson ran 108 yards toward the end of the game, clinching the 30-28 win for the Ravens.

There’s been questions about passing to Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown too often, but Jackson switched it up this week.

After addressing questions this week about targeting Mark Andrews & Marquise Brown too often- Lamar Jackson completes 3 passes on opening TD drive: Boykin, Duvernay & Boyle. 🤷‍♂️🏈@wjz — Mark Viviano (@MarkWJZ) October 18, 2020

L.J. Fort and Matthew Judon tackled Carson Wentz on a 2-point conversion attempt with 1:55 remaining and the Ravens held on for a 30-28 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday.

“These are the type of games that build championship chemistry,” said Calais Campbell, who had three sacks. “In the moment, when it really mattered, them going for 2, we showed up and made the play when it counted.”

WJZ’s Rick Ritter noted that players have been playing hurt the last few weeks, but the O-line is going to be ok.

He added they’ve got a long season to go. Fans said the bye-week is coming at a perfect time to give the team some chance to rest and recuperate.