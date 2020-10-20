ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re planning to vote by mail in Maryland this election, the deadline is today.
Marylanders have until Tuesday to request a mail-in ballot for the 2020 general election.
The Maryland State Board of Elections is encouraging people to vote safe and vote with a mail-in ballot. They are still offering other options for Marylanders to vote.
You must be registered to vote already, and the deadline passed on October 13.
You can apply online for your mail-in ballot here.
So far, 1.6 million mail-in ballots have been sent to Maryland voters as of Tuesday morning. Of those, nearly 43% have been received by the Board of Elections, or 700,000 mail-in ballots.
Absentee, or mail-in voting, is already more than three times the 2016 figure in Maryland.
— Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) October 20, 2020
That’s 116,000 ballots reported to be received by the Board of Elections in one day.