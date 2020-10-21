EMMITSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of its deputies involved in shootings following a multi-state pursuit of an attempted murder suspect and another man on Monday.

Deputy First Class Jason Ahalt, Deputy First Class Jacob Jersild and Deputy First Class Kevin Lynch are all on routine administrative leave following the shooting, which left one of the suspects dead.

Law enforcement officials from Maryland and Pennsylvania pursued the suspects Monday afternoon after a police officer spotted a stolen vehicle in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. The driver, David Leatherman, was wanted for an attempted murder in southern Pennsylvania earlier this month, officials said.

The chase entered Maryland on U.S. Highway 15 and went as far south as Thurmont before heading back north to Emmitsburg, where Leatherman and Bryan Selmer crashed.

Officials said both men then fled on foot. Officers chased Leatherman to a nearby neighborhood where shots were fired and Leatherman was arrested. It’s unclear who fired the shots, but no one was hurt.

Selmer kept running to a nearby gas station where he took a “shooting stance” toward Frederick County deputies, who then fired at him. After shooting him, the deputies performed first aid, the sheriff’s office said.

Selmer was flown to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where he later died.

The sheriff’s office did not specify which shooting Ahalt, Jersild and Lynch were involved in. The Pennsylvania State Police trooper involved is not being named.

Lynch has worked for the sheriff’s office for more than 12 years. Jersild has spent nearly three years on the force. Ahalt has worked for the agency for more than three years.

During a search, the sheriff’s office said it found one weapon at the crash scene on U.S. Highway 15 at Route 140.

