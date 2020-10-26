Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The WJZ-TV baby boom continues and today we’re welcoming a precious baby girl into our family.
Anchor Rick Ritter and his wife Nicole welcomed their first child, a daughter named Savannah Lyn, on Sunday afternoon.
She was six pounds, nine ounces at birth.
Mom and baby girl are healthy and doing great!
Congrats to you, Rick and Nikki! Welcome to the world peanut!
But Rick isn’t the only one welcoming a little one to his family.
WJZ Anchor and Reporter Sean Streicher and his wife Maxine welcomed a son in September and Executive Producer Miranda Villei Stepp welcomed her second child Emerson Lynn with husband Drew last week. They already have a son named Rick.