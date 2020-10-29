ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 1.6 million Marylanders have turned to mail-in voting for the 2020 general election as the coronavirus pandemic continues, but that high volume means some voters are seeing delays when checking the status of their ballots.

A number of voters have reported returning their ballots weeks ago, but when checking their status online the ballots show up as “received” rather than “accepted.”

If it’s been two weeks and our mail-in ballot is still in ‘received’ status should we be coming and filling out a provisional? I assume if a ballot is rejected it will just be too late for anyone to fix theirs now? 🤔 @md_sbe

The Maryland Board of Elections offered an explanation Thursday, saying that “ballot received” means local election officials have a person’s ballot and are working to process it:

“The tracker will be updated as soon as possible to show whether the ballot has been accepted. Because the deadline to submit a ballot is still days away, unless the voter failed to sign the oath on the return envelope, the ballot is likely to be accepted. Due to the high volume of ballots that have been sent to voters and continue to be received at the local election offices, it may take some time for the status of a voter’s ballot to update in the online tracker.”