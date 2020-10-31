ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan renewed the coronavirus state of emergency in Maryland on Friday.

Hogan called for Marylanders to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19.

“While Maryland’s positivity and case rates remain lower than most states in America, we are closely monitoring increases in some of our key health metrics as well as rising numbers in states across the country,” said Governor Hogan. “This crisis is far from over, and this virus does not recognize state borders. I want to remind Marylanders that the only way to keep our state open for business is to avoid traveling to hotspots and continue following the public health guidelines. We cannot let our guard down, and we must remain vigilant.”

>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

For two days in a row, Maryland has seen more than 900 new cases of coronavirus. The positivity rate also jumped to 3.71% after several weeks or remaining below 3%.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

As of Friday, the state has seen 144,314 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 927 in the past day. Ten more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 3,990.

The number of hospitalizations increased by eleven, bringing the total to 513. Of those, 387 patients were in acute care and 126 were in intensive care.

READ THE FULL ORDER HERE

This story was originally posted on Oct. 30, 2020.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.