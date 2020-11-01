ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added more than 800 new coronavirus cases on Sunday as the positivity rate increased slightly, data from the state’s health department showed.
As of Sunday, the state has seen 146,145 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 864 in the past day. Four more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 4,004 deaths.
The number of hospitalizations increased by three, bringing the total to 523. Of those, 396 patients were in acute care and 127 were in intensive care.
The state’s calculation of the positivity rate also increased to 3.84% Sunday from 3.77% on Saturday.
Since the pandemic began, 3,452,416 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, of which 1,803,035 have come back negative.
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|775
|(24)
|Anne Arundel
|12,256
|(269)
|12*
|Baltimore City
|18,100
|(488)
|18*
|Baltimore County
|21,194
|(651)
|24*
|Calvert
|1,212
|(28)
|1*
|Caroline
|765
|(8)
|Carroll
|2,301
|(127)
|3*
|Cecil
|1,381
|(35)
|1*
|Charles
|3,247
|(100)
|2*
|Dorchester
|829
|(12)
|Frederick
|4,909
|(131)
|8*
|Garrett
|150
|(1)
|Harford
|3,726
|(78)
|4*
|Howard
|5,988
|(123)
|6*
|Kent
|348
|(23)
|2*
|Montgomery
|26,114
|(833)
|40*
|Prince George’s
|33,248
|(839)
|24*
|Queen Anne’s
|804
|(25)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|1,507
|(60)
|Somerset
|439
|(6)
|Talbot
|660
|(6)
|Washington
|2,378
|(47)
|Wicomico
|2,572
|(51)
|Worcester
|1,242
|(30)
|1*
|Data not available
|(9)
|1*
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|5,768
|10-19
|12,866
|(2)
|20-29
|27,700
|(24)
|1*
|30-39
|26,311
|(52)
|7*
|40-49
|23,139
|(130)
|3*
|50-59
|21,283
|(327)
|16*
|60-69
|14,296
|(656)
|13*
|70-79
|8,355
|(999)
|29*
|80+
|6,427
|(1,812)
|79*
|Data not available
|(2)
|Female
|76,925
|(1,956)
|75*
|Male
|69,220
|(2,048)
|73*
Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|45,026
|(1,621)
|56*
|Asian (NH)
|2,810
|(146)
|6*
|White (NH)
|39,114
|(1,727)
|73*
|Hispanic
|30,801
|(455)
|12*
|Other (NH)
|6,792
|(45)
|Data not available
|21,602
|(10)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.