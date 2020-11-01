ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland added more than 800 new coronavirus cases on Sunday as the positivity rate increased slightly, data from the state’s health department showed.

As of Sunday, the state has seen 146,145 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 864 in the past day. Four more deaths were reported, bringing the total to 4,004 deaths.

The number of hospitalizations increased by three, bringing the total to 523. Of those, 396 patients were in acute care and 127 were in intensive care.

The state’s calculation of the positivity rate also increased to 3.84% Sunday from 3.77% on Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, 3,452,416 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, of which 1,803,035 have come back negative.

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 775 (24) Anne Arundel 12,256 (269) 12* Baltimore City 18,100 (488) 18* Baltimore County 21,194 (651) 24* Calvert 1,212 (28) 1* Caroline 765 (8) Carroll 2,301 (127) 3* Cecil 1,381 (35) 1* Charles 3,247 (100) 2* Dorchester 829 (12) Frederick 4,909 (131) 8* Garrett 150 (1) Harford 3,726 (78) 4* Howard 5,988 (123) 6* Kent 348 (23) 2* Montgomery 26,114 (833) 40* Prince George’s 33,248 (839) 24* Queen Anne’s 804 (25) 1* St. Mary’s 1,507 (60) Somerset 439 (6) Talbot 660 (6) Washington 2,378 (47) Wicomico 2,572 (51) Worcester 1,242 (30) 1* Data not available (9) 1*

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 5,768 10-19 12,866 (2) 20-29 27,700 (24) 1* 30-39 26,311 (52) 7* 40-49 23,139 (130) 3* 50-59 21,283 (327) 16* 60-69 14,296 (656) 13* 70-79 8,355 (999) 29* 80+ 6,427 (1,812) 79* Data not available (2) Female 76,925 (1,956) 75* Male 69,220 (2,048) 73*

Here’s a breakdown of coronavirus cases and deaths by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 45,026 (1,621) 56* Asian (NH) 2,810 (146) 6* White (NH) 39,114 (1,727) 73* Hispanic 30,801 (455) 12* Other (NH) 6,792 (45) Data not available 21,602 (10) 1*

