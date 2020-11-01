BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley is out for the season. Stanley was carted off the field Sunday during the Steelers game.

He took a hit during the first quarter and remained on the ground in pain.

As he was carted off his leg was in an air cast.

Minutes later, the Ravens tweeted he would remain out of the game for an ankle injury.

LT Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out for the rest of the game with an ankle injury. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 1, 2020

Just two days ago Stanley extended his contract with the Ravens for five more years.

Former Raven Torrey Smith tweeted he was praying for Stanley.

Prayers up for @megatronnie ! — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) November 1, 2020

He’s the second Raven to be injured during the rivalry matchup. Tyre Phillips is also questionable to return after an ankle injury.

Running back Mark Ingram is also on the bench during the Steelers game after he was injured during the Eagles game.