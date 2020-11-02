ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — While Marylanders are able to check the status of their mail-in or provisional ballots online for the 2020 election, some may not see their vote as being accepted until after Election Day. That should not alarm people, the state’s elections board said Monday.
With so many votes being cast by mail this year, the state elections board said some voters may not see their ballots listed as counted on the online ballot tracker until after Election Day.
“Marylanders should be assured that, if a ballot was properly completed and submitted by the deadline, it will be counted in the election’s official results,” Maryland State Board of Elections Administrator Linda Lamone said in a statement. “While media outlets may ‘call’ the election on election night, that determination is not based on an official count of ballots received. Due to the nature of this election, counting will continue for some time after Election Day.”
Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday but will be accepted until November 13. Ballots can also be dropped off at drop boxes until 8 p.m. Tuesday.