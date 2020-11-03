BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven Ravens players were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced Monday he had contracted the virus, according to reports.
NFL Network Tom Pelissero was the first to report.
There actually will be seven #Ravens players added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list today, I'm told — six who had game-day contact with CB Marlon Humphrey, plus another who had social contact. None of them will practice this week, but all should be on track to be cleared by Sunday.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 3, 2020
Pelissero reports these players won’t be at practice all week but should be cleared to play in Sunday’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.