Election ConnectionHere's Everything You Need To Know About Election Day In Maryland
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Marlon Humphrey, Maryland News, NFL, Reserve/COVID-19 list, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Seven Ravens players were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday after cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced Monday he had contracted the virus, according to reports.

NFL Network Tom Pelissero was the first to report.

Related Coverage: 

According to Pelissero, seven Ravens players were added to the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Six who had game-day contact and another who had social contact.

Pelissero reports these players won’t be at practice all week but should be cleared to play in Sunday’s matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply