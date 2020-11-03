Election ConnectionLive Election Results
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:29 PMCBS News: 2020 America Decides
    02:00 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    04:30 AMWJZ News @ 4:30AM
    05:00 AMWJZ News @ 5AM
    View All Programs
By Ava-joye Burnett
Filed Under:7th Congressional District, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Elections 2020, Kimberly Klacik, Kweisi Mfume, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland Elections, Maryland News, Maryland's 7th Congressional District, politics, Talkers

BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume won reelection on Tuesday in Maryland.

Mfume, a Democrat, defeated Republican Kimberly Klacik for the seat in a district that includes a substantial portion of Baltimore and its suburbs.

SEE FULL ELECTION RESULTS

“I want to thank all of the people from Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County for continuing to put their support in this campaign,” Mfume said.

KEY RACES & QUESTION

The former NAACP leader won the seat in a special election in April to fill the vacancy created by the death of Elijah Cummings last year. Mfume held the seat before Cummings.

The district drew the attention of President Donald Trump last year as Cummings led investigations into the president. The president described the district then as a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.”

Rep. Steny Hoyer and Rep. Anthony Brown won their races.

For complete election 2020 coverage, click here

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Ava-joye Burnett

Comments

Leave a Reply