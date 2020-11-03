BALTIMORE (AP/WJZ) — U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume won reelection on Tuesday in Maryland.
Mfume, a Democrat, defeated Republican Kimberly Klacik for the seat in a district that includes a substantial portion of Baltimore and its suburbs.
“I want to thank all of the people from Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Howard County for continuing to put their support in this campaign,” Mfume said.
The former NAACP leader won the seat in a special election in April to fill the vacancy created by the death of Elijah Cummings last year. Mfume held the seat before Cummings.
The district drew the attention of President Donald Trump last year as Cummings led investigations into the president. The president described the district then as a “disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess” where “no human being would want to live.”
Rep. Steny Hoyer and Rep. Anthony Brown won their races.
